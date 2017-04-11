SANTA CLARA, CA (KRON) — A driver wasn’t hurt after crashing a car through a fence and into the deep end of a swimming pool early Tuesday morning in Santa Clara, California.

Around 2:48am, police responded to reports of a car accident. When officers arrived, they found a soaking wet man and a destroyed fence.

Officers soon found the fully submerged car in a pool in the backyard of the property.

The Santa Clara Fire Department arrived shortly after to assess how to remove the car without damaging the pool. After realizing a tow truck would not work, officials decided they will need a crane to safely get the car out of the water.

Police are trying to reach the homeowners, who they say are out of town.

The driver was not arrested, and it appears he may have fallen asleep at the wheel. However, he may eventually be issued a traffic ticket for unsafe driving, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no other cars were involved in the accident, officials said.

