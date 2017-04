COLUMBUS — When Scott Hartnell starred for the Philadelphia Flyers, he was hated in Pittsburgh. Now that Scott’s a Blue Jacket… he’s still hated in Pittsburgh. Hartnell earned a reputation during his Flyers career for being a pain for the Penguins, both as a physical player and as a goal scorer.

That reputation has not left him in his Columbus career. In December, Hartnell scored a hat trick against the Penguins in a 7-1 win.