COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Kim Jacobs plan to address the media at 3:25pm Tuesday about a recently police-involved incident.

Video of the incident shows a police officer kicking a suspect in the head Saturday morning.

According to Columbus police, Officer Zachary Rosen is under investigation for the incident that took place on April 8. Officer Rosen has been reassigned to non-patrol duty indefinitely.

Rosen was one of two officers involved in the June, 2016 shooting death of Henry Green. A grand jury recently declined to indict Rosen and Officer Jason Bare for that shooting.

The incident started Saturday along the 3100 block of Maize Road. Columbus police officers were investigating a report of a man threatening to “shoot up the house and everyone in it,” according to a police report.

According to court documents, police chased the suspect south from the home on Maize Road. Officers caught up with him in the 800 block of Weldon Avenue.

Video posted to YouTube by Roiesha Pettiford shows a portion of the arrest. The suspect, Demarko Anderson, appears to be on the ground with an officer on top of him. Another officer comes from outside of the frame and kicks Anderson in the face.

After the kick, Anderson is heard on the video demanding to speak to a supervisor.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther released the following statement regarding a police-involved incident:

“I was disturbed and upset when I saw the video taken on Saturday. The behavior we saw in the video was unacceptable and inconsistent with our values as a community. It erodes the trust the residents of this city place in law enforcement. Officer Rosen has been reassigned to nonpatrol duty indefinitely. I applaud Chief Jacobs for her swift action, and put the full resources of the city behind the investigation. We must remain vigilant in being transparent and accountable in order to earn and keep the trust of the public.”

City Council President Zach Klein also released a statement:

Like Mayor Ginther, I was also troubled and disturbed by the video of the police incident that occurred over the weekend. Those actions are inconsistent with the mission and values of the City of Columbus and the Columbus Division of Police, as well as an affront to the hard-working and dedicated men and women who don the uniform every day to keep us safe. I echo the sentiments expressed by Mayor Ginther, and I am confident that after a thorough investigation, appropriate action will be taken.