Conflicting stories between witnesses and police about Henry Green’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police have now released the investigative records surrounding Henry Green’s officer involved shooting death.

There are so many conflicting stories regarding what actually took place, according to the records NBC4 obtained. Witnesses, who NBC4 isn’t naming for safety reasons, said they heard gunshots.

“From what I saw and heard, the police told him to get down. One of the boys, not Henry, but the other guy had ran. All I heard was pop pop pop pop pop,” said one witness.

In the document, authorities said Green flash a gun first, and then fired it moments later.

One officer questions another witness on tape.

“So you never saw green with a gun at all,” the investigator asked.

“I didn’t see him with a gun at all,” said the other witness.

Both officer Zachary Rosen and officer Jason Bare claim they identified themselves as police officers. Rosen gave his account to investigators who questioned him about what happened moments for shooting Green.

“I pulled my badge out of my from under my shirt. It was displayed on my chest. Sliver badge over blue shirt,” said Rosen.

Another witness told police during an interview she saw shots fired, but not from Green.

“Now when I seen shooting, I just seen shooting only coming from the inside of the car which was the two undercover detectives who didn’t have they badge shown when they had hopped out either,” that witness told investigators.

In a recorded conversation with Green’s parents, one investigator acknowledges there are multiple conflicting stories out there that are just false.

“One lady told us she saw him (Green) being pulled out of a white vehicle , he was walking. She was down at Minard and Ontario. So there’s no way she could see what she said she saw,” the investigator said.