Crowd gathers outside of Morrow County Correctional Facility to protest deportation of Ohio mother

MT. GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH)– Several dozen men and women gathered in Morrow County overnight in an effort to stop the deportation of a Mexican mother, living near Cincinnati.

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Maribel Trujillo-Diaz.

The mother of four legally entered the United States in 2002, according to federal authorities.

Her supporters have said she has a legal work permit and holds a job.

Tuesday morning’s vigil was held prior to Trujillo-Diaz’s scheduled deportation, at 2:00 a.m.

“I think that we intend to try to slow it down and at least show this system that there are people here that will come out to Morrow County in the middle of nowhere; Muslim, Jewish, gay, straight, women, elderly, young people and students, that will come here and say this is enough,” said Ruben Herrera, a community activist.

Supporters are urging Ohio’s political leaders to intervene on Trujillo-Diaz’s behalf.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Cincinnati is also trying to halt her deportation, saying she is a strong member of their community.

Trujillo-Diaz has no criminal record.

