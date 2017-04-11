Deputies: 14-year-old Ross County runaway may be in Columbus

Published:
Greenlee Hopper

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A 14-year-old runaway may be hiding in the Columbus area, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported Greenlee Hopper, 14, was last seen at about 3am Sunday from Trego Creek Road. She was reported missing by her mother at about 6pm that same day.

Hopper is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has blond or brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wade Hawes

Officials believe she was with Wade C. Hawes, 23, at the time she was reported missing. They may have been in the area of Blain Highway and State Route 772. Hawes is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were together in a 2001 blue Chevrolet Blazer with Ohio license plates HAW 7613. Officials say she could be located in Columbus.

Anyone with information on Hopper’s location is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185 or your local law enforcement agency.

