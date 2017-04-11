Give your fur babies some extra love; it’s National Pet Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Tuesday is National Pet Day, so make sure to show your pet some extra love.

They love us unconditionally, so now it’s our turn to show them how much we care.

So, give that dog, cat, horse, turtle, or fish an extra treat or two.

NBC4 would love to see some pictures of your favorite animal friend. Send them along to share@nbc4i.com or share them with us on our Facebook page.

Don’t have a 4-legged friend? Check out the Franklin County Dog Shelter or the Capital Area Humane Society.