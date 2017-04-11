HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — If you’ve ever wanted to go swimming and walking on air at the same time, a new swimming pool in Houston is the perfect solution.

The pool on the “Sky Deck” at the Market Square Tower has a glass bottom pool that extends 10 feet out over the edge of the building. Dare to walk out on it and you’ll find yourself floating 42 stories up in the air!

The pool is the tallest pool in Texas, and its the first “Sky Pool” in the state, the company said on Instagram.

Swimming in the sky! This is the view from the balcony of our South Penthouse 🌊☁️ We have 4 Penthouses available for lease. #MarketSquareTower #luxury #highrise #houston #TallestPoolInTexas A post shared by Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

The building offers apartment homes and penthouses. A one bedroom, one bath unit will set you back $2,195 a month. The premium 4,159 square foot penthouse rents out at $18,715 a month.

The building also has a sky lounge, sky gym, poker suite, virtual golf, a movie theater, a basketball court, a billiards room and even a grand ballroom. You can check out the information about the building here.

In one of #MarketSquareTower's two pools, you'll have sweeping views of the city from all directions – including down. The buzzed about glass-bottom section cantilevers 500 feet over #DowntownHouston and can be seen from miles around. Call 713.777.7000 for more information. A post shared by Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) on Nov 3, 2016 at 6:49am PDT