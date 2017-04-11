Investigators say body of Jane Doe found 45 years ago in Oregon, could be from Ohio

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (WCMH) — Officials say a female, whose body was found in Oregon in 1971, may have lived in the Midwest Great Lakes region.

On August 19, 1971 the body of an unidentified female, estimated to be between the ages of 14 and 25, was located in a wooded area off of Redwood Highway in Josephine County, Oregon near the California border.

Based on the condition of the body it is believed that she had been deceased for several months.

Investigators say the woman, had auburn brown hair, crooked teeth that were slightly buck-toothed and four fillings in her molars.

She was found wearing a pink and beige waist length coat with a belt and six pink buttons, a tan long-sleeved turtleneck blouse with a neckline zipper, a pair of Wrangler jeans (size misses 13-14 slim) and a pair of square-toed brown leather shoes with gold buckles. Also found was a Mother of Pearl ring with the letters “A L” scratched into the surface.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, new forensic isotope testing has revealed more clues that may help investigators identify the female.

The forensic isotope results indicate that the female may have spent time in the north-east corner of the United States, moving west into the Great Lakes, and even further west all the way to Washington state and Oregon.

Jane Doe possible lived or grew up anywhere north along the line between the United States and Canadian Border.

If you have any information on this Jane Doe, you can call the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.