Lawyer: Suspect admits ramming truck into crowd in Stockholm

Published:
A concrete traffic stopper called "Stockholmslejon" lays on its side outside the cordoned off area next to the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday April 8, 2017. A hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians at a central Stockholm department store on Friday, killing several people, wounding many others and sending screaming shoppers fleeing in panic in what Sweden's prime minister called a terrorist attack. A nationwide manhunt was launched and one person was arrested following the latest use of a vehicle as a weapon in Europe. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish lawyer says the driver of a stolen truck who is suspected of ramming into a crowd in central Stockholm has admitted guilt. Four people were killed and 15 others wounded.

Johan Eriksson said outside the Stockholm District Court on Tuesday that Rakhmat Akilov “acknowledges the terrorist charge and agrees to be arrested.”

Eriksson was speaking to reporters outside the courthouse minutes before the court was scheduled to decide on a formal order by prosecutors to continue the detention of the 39-year-old Uzbek-born man.

Akilov allegedly drove the stolen beer truck into a crowd outside an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday afternoon. He was detained by police hours later and arrested early Saturday.

