Linden neighborhood residents look for new ways to stop gun violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents living in the Linden neighborhood say they hear gun shots daily and were not shocked when they heard of a student bringing a gun to school. Neighbors say the only way to put a stop to the gun violence is to change the culture of the neighborhood.

Leighanne Ward has lived in the Linden neighborhood since 1996. Over the years, Ward says Linden has had more killings and violence than in the past.

“We had three shootings in two weeks, on my street and the street behind me,” said Ward.

Some of that violence has trickled into the neighborhood high school.

Monday, security at Linden McKinley STEM Academy recovered a loaded gun inside 18-year-old Tylon Preston’s locker.

Back in October, two students were shot outside Linden McKinley, placing the school on lockdown.Two months prior, three teens were shot in a triple shooting leaving a high school football game.

“I really believe that a lot of those kids get involved in that because they don’t realize they have other alternatives,” said Ward.

Ward, along with other community members, has dedicated her time to create neighborhood garden’s like one being built across the street from the high school.

“The way you overcome hopelessness is to give them something to take pride in,” said Ward. “A lot of that what we are doing is really try to help change their mindsets. The kids in our neighborhood, they come and hangout in the garden after school and it gets them off the streets.”

Val Effiong has lived in the neighborhood for over 35 years.

“There were never any shootings or anything of that nature at Linden McKinley when I went there,” said Effiong.

She say’s a lot of the kids in the neighborhood are good kids that happen to get caught-up in the negative.

“For the most part, most of the kids around here are good kids. And they have good families that care about them and take good care of them that encourage them to better themselves,” said Efffiong.