Man arrested after claiming he was robbed and shot, identified as suspect in earlier assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting Monday morning.

Shortly after 9:30 am, officers were called to the 2400 block of Dawnlight Avenue on the report of a shooting.

The victim told them a man, identified as Michael Nigro, had opened his door and began firing at him. The victim, identified as Kynneth Mitchell, returned fire and struck the suspect.

Police say Nigro then fled the scene and returned home.

Once he was home, Nigro called the Worthington Police Department to report that he had been “robbed and shot.” He was taken to OSU in stable condition and released after treatment.

Police say the Worthington Detectives could not find any evidence to back up Nigro’s version of the story.

Columbus Police talked to Mitchell and gathered evidence at the Dawnlight Avenue scene and at OSU. Mitchell also picked Nigro out of a lineup.

After being released from the hospital, Nigro was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

The incident is under investigation.