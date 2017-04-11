Man dies 10 days after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspects accused of shooting a man, who died 10 days after being injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:43am, Friday, March 31, officers were called the area of Noe Bixby and Chatterton roads on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found Clarence Harris, 37, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Harris told officers he was shot during an illegal drug transaction and subsequent robbery attempt. He was expected to survive his injuries and was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, however, on Monday, April 10, Harris died from his injuries.

Police are searching for two suspects, including one with the name “Tone”. No description of the suspects was available.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 645-8477.