Maryland couple says they found a live scorpion in spinach bag

CHEVY CHASE, MD (NBC News) — A Maryland couple says they found a live scorpion inside a bag of prepackaged spinach.

Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula said he and his wife bought a bag of spinach from a ‘giant’ grocery Friday evening.

On Monday afternoon, his wife, Sri Sindhusha Boddapati, opened the bag to make lunch when she noticed something unusual. It was a live scorpion.
“I saw something in the bag crawling and I thought it was a cricket in the beginning. And then I noticed when it was in the bottle it’s a scorpion,” Boddapati told WRC-TV.

She was able to capture the scorpion in a water bottle and recorded cellphone video to send to her husband, who was at work.

He returned home and took the bottle to the store. The company didn’t recall the lettuce, but the store pulled it from its shelves.

