Michigan man dies attempting to save 3-year-old boy from river

By Published: Updated:
Joshua Traylor courtesy WDIV

MACOMB COUNTY, MI (WCMH) — Joshua Traylor didn’t know how to swim, but that didn’t stop him from jumping into the water to save a 3-year-old boy.

According to NBC affiliate WDIV, the boy was feeding ducks near the Clinton River in Macomb County when he slipped and fell into the water. Traylor, who was a friend to the boy’s mother, jumped in to save the child, even though he didn’t know how to swim, WJBK reports.

A fisherman nearby was then able to rescue the boy. Traylor was pulled from the river a while later. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

His family calls him a hero.

“His heart is huge and he always felt he had to help somebody,” the man’s father, Anthony Traylor, told WJBK.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s