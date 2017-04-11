Northwestern University crew member dies during practice

By Published:

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) – Officials say a member of Northwestern University’s crew team has been found dead after falling overboard while practicing in suburban Chicago.

The school says in a statement authorities recovered the body of 19-year-old Mohammed Ramzan on Monday from the North Shore Channel in Lincolnwood. Officials say a coach in a separate boat and a fellow team member went into the water in an unsuccessful rescue attempt.

The school says he was a freshman from Auburn, Washington. An autopsy is planned.

Northwestern says the boat had nine people aboard. The Lincolnwood fire department says the coach and team member who tried to rescue Ramzan were taken to a hospital for evaluation after being in the cold water.

Crew is a club sport at the school.

