Ohio State offering Spring Game fan experiences, for a price

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The cost of Spring Game experiences run between $20 and $170 and include tours, field access and photo opportunities.

According to the Ohio State University, fans can use a smartphone to purchase experiences during the 2017 LiFE Sports Spring Game.

Some of the experiences include:

  • Pregame photo on the field ($20)
  • Pregame tunnel experience ($100)
  • Pregame press box ($15) and locker room tours ($50)
  • In-game field access pass ($125)
  • Personal message on the video board ($175)
  • On-field postgame for the singing of Carmen Ohio ($75)

After noon Tuesday, fans interested in any of these experiences can register online at OhioStateBuckeyes.com/experience, and purchase available experiences while supplies last.

