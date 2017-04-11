Ohio State offering Spring Game fan experiences, for a price

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The cost of Spring Game experiences run between $20 and $170 and include tours, field access and photo opportunities.

According to the Ohio State University, fans can use a smartphone to purchase experiences during the 2017 LiFE Sports Spring Game.

Some of the experiences include:

Pregame photo on the field ($20)

Pregame tunnel experience ($100)

Pregame press box ($15) and locker room tours ($50)

In-game field access pass ($125)

Personal message on the video board ($175)

On-field postgame for the singing of Carmen Ohio ($75)

After noon Tuesday, fans interested in any of these experiences can register online at OhioStateBuckeyes.com/experience, and purchase available experiences while supplies last.