Ohio State offering Spring Game fan experiences, for a price

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The cost of Spring Game experiences run between $20 and $170 and include tours, field access and photo opportunities.
According to the Ohio State University, fans can use a smartphone to purchase experiences during the 2017 LiFE Sports Spring Game.
Some of the experiences include:
- Pregame photo on the field ($20)
- Pregame tunnel experience ($100)
- Pregame press box ($15) and locker room tours ($50)
- In-game field access pass ($125)
- Personal message on the video board ($175)
- On-field postgame for the singing of Carmen Ohio ($75)
After noon Tuesday, fans interested in any of these experiences can register online at OhioStateBuckeyes.com/experience, and purchase available experiences while supplies last.