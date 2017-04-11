Ohio State review recommends changes to alert system in wake of November campus attack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has completed its after action review, a standard protocol in the wake of the knife and car attack on campus on Nov. 28, 2016.

In November, OSU Student Abdul Razak Ali Artan drove his car into a crowd near Watts Halls. Witnesses say Artan then got out of his car and started slashing students. OSU Police Officer Alan Horujko identified the attacker and killed him in less than one minute. Even with the swift response, the after action review outlines some recommended changes to any futures responses to similar events on campus.

“I woke up to my brother asking me if I was alright. I had no idea what was going on,” OSU student Nick Pasquale said.

Months later, Pasquale is able to easily recall the series of events. Memories are still fresh. Pasquale says it was friends and family who gave him the important information that day.

“For some reason, I do not get any Buckeye Alerts,” Pasquale said. “I got it through an email, I think, that afternoon, but that was it.”

The after action review report recommends changes to some university policy and protocol, including an expansion of the Buckeye Alert System. Recommendations include sending alerts more often and should be disseminated to visitors and contractors. University computers should also be enabled to receive emergency pop-up notifications.

“I think they were pretty helpful since they were so fast with everything happening,” OSU Student Jordyn Tapas said. “They kept updating everything just as exactly as it happened.”

Tapas received the all clear from university personnel, but others did not. Some law enforcement officials unaffiliated with OSU were not notified. The review also noted that onlookers got too close to OSU Wexner Medical Center’s Emergency Department, the attacker’s body was visible for hours, and the evacuation area was considered too small by some.

In a statement, OSU Public Safety Director Monica Moll said:

The Nov. 28 attack posed a significant threat to the campus community. We were fortunate that an officer on scene was able to end that threat within a matter of seconds, enabling emergency medical personnel to care for victims. Students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus reacted appropriately to Buckeye Alert notifications to shelter in place. Public support for the law enforcement response has been gratifying, but we know there is always room for improvement. Preparing an After Action Review is standard protocol after serious incidents and it gives us a chance to learn how we can be even better. The safety of the campus community is Ohio State’s top priority. We will be working over the next several months to address recommendations made in this report.”

Student Jordyn Tapas said she feels safe on campus in the wake of November’s attack.

“I definitely feel campus security did a great job and I feel safe,” she said.

The review indicates any recommended changes could be implemented by the end of 2018.