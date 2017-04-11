SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — The new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark won’t be open until Saturday, May 27, however a virtual fly-through animation shows what the new addition is all about. The rest of the park opens to the public on May 6.

According to a press release from Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores is a modern-day take on the park’s storied past which goes back to 1870 when local businessperson Louis Zistel opened a small beer garden, bathhouse and dance floor on the Cedar Point Peninsula.

Several of the attractions have names that connect them to the popular Great Lake. There’s Storm Surge which will take riders on a large raft 76 feet above the ground. There’s also the Lake Erie Nor’easter whicl will provide an exciting inner tube ride through darkness in an enclosed, twisty slide.

Cedar Point Shores is also introducing four completely-new attractions for families and thrill-seekers alike:

Point Plummet – a thrilling, six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush.

Portside Plunge – located on the same structure as Point Plummet, these two, five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun through intense drops and turns.

Lakeslide Landing – a new family slide complex featuring 12 kid-sized water slides that line the perimeter of a zero-depth-entry pool, giving kids their own mini water thrills while parents can relax under shade structures and enjoy an oversized lounge and sun deck.

Lemmy’s Lagoon – the mythical Lake Erie Monster, Lemmy, comes to life in this all-new family splashground. Located near Lakeslide Landing, Lemmy rises from the water featuring water curtains, geysers, water gadgets and even a slide. Playful fish and sandcastle structures join Lemmy to create even more splashtastic fun for families.

“Our history started as a simple bathing beach back in 1870, when it was all about cooling off and enjoying time together along the shore of Lake Erie,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The transformation of Cedar Point Shores puts all the pieces together – the connection to the lake, the mile-long Cedar Point Beach and thrilling water attractions. One day just isn’t enough to experience everything we’re offering this summer.”

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open to the public on Saturday, May 27 with a special preview day for all Season Passholders on Friday, May 26.

For more information on everything new at Cedar Point Shores Water Park, guests can visit cedarpoint.com/cpshores.