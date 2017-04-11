One killed, two hurt in shooting at Tennessee automotive parts plant

WKRN-TV Published: Updated:

COOKEVILLE, TN (WKRN) – One person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting involving a man and two women at a Cookeville automotive parts plant Tuesday.

It happened in the parking lot of the Ficosa plant located on Highlands Park Boulevard at 10:35 a.m.

Cookeville police told WKRN-TV the two injured victims are in critical condition and that one was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Their identities were not immediately released.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

