Pennsylvania man accused of using shock collars to abuse kids

By Published: Updated:

LOWER PROVIDENCE, PA (WCMH) — A man in Pennsylvania is facing charges on allegations that he has been abusing his kids for years.

Investigators told KYW-TV, in a case that resembles torture, Joseph Myhre, a married father of two, has been punching, kicking, choking and using an electrical shock collar meant for a dog on his children for several years.

Myhre also allegedly made his children sleep in wooden boxes, with holes drilled in them so the kids, ages 13 and 11, could breathe.

“These are absolutely heinous charges. In an area where we are, we’re not accustomed to anything like this by any means.  And when it does happen it shocks our conscience, along with everybody else involved,” Lower Providence Police Chief Stanley Turtle told KYW-TV.

Police said Myhre would beat his children because for failing to do their daily chores.

Myhre was arrested after his wife landed in the hospital with a broken skull and investigators began talking to the children. He now faces charges of aggravated assault of a child less than 13 years old and charges tied to his wife’s injuries.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s