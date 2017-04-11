Police: Ohio Teen says second personality killed dad’s girlfriend

By Published:

URBANA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old Ohio boy told a 911 dispatcher that an alternate personality was responsible for killing his father’s girlfriend.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the 8th-grader told a dispatcher last week after the slaying that “another person inside of me” was responsible for stabbing and shooting 40-year-old Heidi Taylor at the home she shared with the teen and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.

The teen has been charged with aggravated murder in Champaign County Juvenile Court. His attorney says the teen has mental health issues.

The teen described Taylor as his mother in the 911 call and said that he hates his alternate personality named “Jeff,” who was going to make him die in prison.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s