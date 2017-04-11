Police searching for two men who shot Newcomerstown Police Officer

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — A Blue Alert has been issued by the Newcomberstown PD statewide.

Information as of: April 11, 2017 at 11:40 AM

On April 11, 2017 at 10:15 AM, Newcomerstown Police Officer shot by two male suspects in a black Geo Tracker. Vehicle is blacked out with very dark tinted windows. Male suspects are armed and dangerous. One male wearing a red sweatshirt and the other wearing a lime green shirt. One suspect was in a tactical vest. Suspects are armed with a shot gun and hand guns.

The incident took place in Tuscarawas County, OH Johnson Hill Rd SW & Post Boy Rd Sw in the city of Newcomerstown.

The officer’s name is Unknown and the individual is missing. The officer is a of unknown gender. Officer information unknown at this time

The suspect’s name is Chaz Gillilan. The suspect is a male, age 28, is 511 tall, weighs 185, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Male is armed and dangerous. Has tattoos on face and neck.

The vehicle involved is a black Geo Tracker. Vehicle has no plates. Blacked out with dark tinted windows.

Call or dial 911 if you see the officer, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

