FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) – Professional wrestler Ric Flair, a 16-time world champion, was kicked out of The Gas House bar in Fort Wayne, Indiana for using vulgar language toward an employee.

Restaurant manager Laurie Schrader said she was helping out at the bar inside The Gas House Sunday night because it was packed.

“The guys says, ‘Hey beautiful. Are you married?’ and I have no idea who this guy is. He goes, ‘Can you get me drinks?’ and I said absolutely and got him a drink, told the bartender and went off to the rest of the restaurant,” Schrader told WANE-TV.

The bartender, Greg, told WANE-TV what happened next.

“I saw he was out of a drink, I just walked up to refill his drink. It was empty. I asked if he’d like another and he said sure and I went to go to the well to begin to make him a drink and he was like, ‘Hey, dumb***, I want a new glass,’” Greg said. “I wasn’t really having it, so I asked him to leave. He asked if i knew who he was and I said, ‘No I don’t and I don’t really care who you are. I just don’t need you in here acting like that. Get out man.’ He asked to speak to a manager and said I wouldn’t be having a job anymore and I looked at him in the face and told him, ‘Doubtful.’”

Schrader said it had only been about five minutes since she had left the bar area that she was called back because there was a problem with a customer.

“Low and behold, it’s this man. I said that we don’t put up with crap at the Gas House. I said, ‘Were you asked to leave?’ He said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said, ‘Then you need to leave,’” Schrader said. “We had no idea who this man was, but it doesn’t matter. You don’t treat service staff like that at all.”

After he was kicked out inside, Flair went to the outside bar that’s adjacent to the Gas House called The Deck.

“Everyone started doing the ‘woooooos’ so we knew who was there,” Billy Pasquale said.

Pasquale tweeted seeing Flair get kicked out of The Deck. He said there seemed to be some small incident at the outside bar and then he left.

“He had a big grin on his face when he walked out. Just that demeanor he has I guess,” Pasquale said. “I’m not surprised [he was asked to leave] with what he said. I’ve bartended and I know how people can get and I’ve asked people to leave as well.”

Flair was in Fort Wayne Sunday for the Heroes and Legends event at Memorial Coliseum.

“I know who Ric Flair is, but I didn’t think that was Ric Flair. I just thought he was an obnoxious guy at the bar,” the bartender said.

Schrader said Flair is not welcome back at The Gas House or The Deck.

“Unless he can pin me,” the bartender joked.