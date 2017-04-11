Snow Way!!! Closing in on a historic Winter

David Mazza By Published:

Columbus (WCMH) – As we head deeper into April, the door is getting closer and closer to shut on snowfall for the season.

 

This Winter currently ranks 8th all time for the lowest snowfall totals in Columbus:

Last Winter we were almost 10″ below normal for snowfall, with just 17.1″ of snowfall, it ranked as our 24th lowest snowfall total since 1884-85.  (Since 1947 data is at Port Columbus/John Glenn International Airport)

  1. 1918-1919  3.2″
  2. 1941-1942  4.9″
  3. 1931-1932  5.2″
  4. 1949-1950  6.5″
  5. 1996-1997  7.2″
  6. 1934-1935  7.8″
  7. 1896-1897  8.6″
  8. 2016-2017  9.3″

 

Normally we should see 26.7″ of snowfall…
If you added the last two Winter seasons together, we would still be just shy of a normal Winter snowfall, with only 26.4″ the last two seasons

Our 30 year snowfall normal for Columbus is 26.7″ of snow

  • Oct.  0.2″
  • Nov.  0.9″
  • Dec.  5.0″
  • Jan.  9.2″
  • Feb.  6.1″
  • Mar.  4.2″
  • Apr.  1.1″

 

Weak La Nina season, this could take the cake:

Back in August I formulated a way too early forecast, which we won’t discuss anymore.

In that forecast, I noted that in weak La Nina seasons, we have had a range of 12″ to 54″, this one will go down as the lowest now.

 

 

If you ever have questions about snowfall, winter weather, or any other type of weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

