Stanley Cup Playoffs pre-game festivities for Blue Jackets fans

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re a Columbus Blue Jackets fan, get ready to march on with game-night festivities during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blue Jackets will faces off against Metropolitan Division rival Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening in the opener for the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series. When CBJ hosts the Penguins in Columbus on Sunday, April 16, CBJ fans can take part in pre-game parties on the Front Street Plaza, just in front of Nationwide Arena. The parties start three hours before each game.

Presented by AEP, OhioHealth, Huntington and FOX Sports Ohio, the parties will feature music, attractions, beverage stations and an hour-long edition of the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show. Fans do not need to have tickets to the game to attend the celebrations.

The Blue Jackets encourage fans to check the official website and social media channels for information about possible last-minute playoff ticket sales.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s