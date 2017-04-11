COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re a Columbus Blue Jackets fan, get ready to march on with game-night festivities during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blue Jackets will faces off against Metropolitan Division rival Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening in the opener for the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series. When CBJ hosts the Penguins in Columbus on Sunday, April 16, CBJ fans can take part in pre-game parties on the Front Street Plaza, just in front of Nationwide Arena. The parties start three hours before each game.

Presented by AEP, OhioHealth, Huntington and FOX Sports Ohio, the parties will feature music, attractions, beverage stations and an hour-long edition of the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show. Fans do not need to have tickets to the game to attend the celebrations.

The Blue Jackets encourage fans to check the official website and social media channels for information about possible last-minute playoff ticket sales.