Uber driver accused of pointing gun at pot-smoking passenger

An Uber driver sits inside his car. An Uber driver in Massachusetts is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at passengers who were smoking marijuana. (Associated Press)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts Uber driver charged with pointing a gun at a passenger during a dispute over smoking marijuana in his car has pleaded not guilty.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 25-year-old Jacques Daaboul, of Norwood, entered the plea Thursday in Attleboro District Court to a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Police say the disagreement happened March 4 on Interstate 95 in Attleboro.

Daaboul’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, says his client stopped his vehicle when his four passengers continued smoking marijuana after he asked them to stop.

Cataldo says the passengers refused to leave the vehicle so Daaboul told them he was armed and had a license to carry. But the attorney denies Daaboul pointed the weapon at anyone.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 30.

