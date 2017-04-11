Unsupervised inmates built computers, placed them in ceilings of Marion prison

By Published: Updated:

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Officials say the inmates were using the computers to commit crimes including tax fraud and network attacks.

According to the Ohio Inspector General staff members at the Marion Correctional Institution found two operable computers hidden in the ceiling of the prison.

After investigating, it was determined the computers were being used by an inmate to steal the identity of another inmate to submit credit card applications and commit tax fraud. The computers were also used to illicitly create security clearance passes for inmates to gain access to restricted areas and download hacking tools that could be used in network attacks.

PHOTOS: Inmates placed computers in prison ceiling to commit crimes

The investigation also found, through a program run by the Ohio Penal Industries, that inmates had unregulated access to computer hardware, software, and accessories.

The Ohio Inspector General office says lax inmate supervision allowed inmates the ability to build computers from parts, transport them through several prison security checks, hide them in the ceiling, run cabling, and ultimately, connect the computers to the prison’s network

The investigation has been sent to the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney and the Ohio Ethics Commission for consideration.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s