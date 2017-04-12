Arkansas set to execute 7 inmates in 11 days

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KARK)The State of Arkansas is set to begin executing seven men starting next Monday.

The executions will be spread out among eleven days next week, but a group of lawyers in Little Rock are trying to pause it all together.

In a federal court hearing on Tuesday, a judge listened to Oklahoma investigative reporter Ziva Branstetter, who covered 2014 execution of Clayton Lockett in Oklahoma.

On the stand, she gave her testimony about the botched execution with the use of the same drugs that is expected to given to the inmates in Arkansas.

“He looked like he was trying to get up off the table,” said Branstetter. “It was like something out of a horror movie, frankly.”

But for Susan Khani, the punishment can’t come soon enough.

Death row inmate Don Davis shot Khani’s mother, Jane Daniel, in the back of the head during a robbery 27 years ago.

“I was in shock for a long time,” Khani told NBC News. “It was just too unbelievable. It couldn’t register.”