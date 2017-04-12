Arrest warrant issued for Athens County woman indicted on 19 felonies

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– Nelsonville Police are searching for information on a woman indicted on 19 felonies.

They shared a link and photo on their Facebook page asking for help.

Police say Margaret H. Darby, also known as Margie Reeves, was indicted by a March session of the Athens County Grand Jury.

The court has now issued an arrest warrant.

She is wanted on 13 counts of forgery, 2 counts of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person, 2 counts of kidnapping, theft, and identity fraud.

If you have knowledge about Darby’s location, call the Nelsonville Police Department at 740-753-1736 or the Athens County Prosecutor at 740-592-3208.