Bank of Canada incorporates cheat code into debut of new commemorative bank note

CANADA (WCMH)– Are you familiar with the Konami Code? Apparently, the Bank of Canada is.

If you go to their website to view the new $10 bank note on your computer, you can activate a surprise with the code.

Simply hit the following sequence of keys: up arrow, up arrow, down arrow, down arrow, left arrow, right arrow, left arrow, right arrow, B, A.

Once you do, bank notes fall across your screen and “O Canada” begins to play

The note has been introduced to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation.

The special webpage also lets you explore the new note with a 360 degree view and gives you a detailed history of the country.

The Konami Code rose to fame in Konami games, but has also been used in other games and some websites to unlock “easter eggs” for users.