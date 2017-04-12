California resident spray paints phallic symbols to draw attention to potholes

By Published:

PLACERVILLE, CA (WCMH) — An angry resident turned to graffiti to try to get the city to fix potholes in his neighborhood.

Repair crews showed up after someone who lives there began spray painting phallic symbols on the pothole filled street.

“The potholes has been here for a long time, but the penis, that was just put there last night,” neighbor Virginia Gabac told KTXL-TV.

Residents say they know who is responsible, but they won’t give up his name. They say he did it out of frustration.

“He got a ticket because his front license plate fell off going through here, so they gave him a ticket for not having a front license plate,” Resident Geof Peabody said.

But the trick didn’t work. Repairs crews removed the graffiti and filled some minor cracks on the street, but they left the potholes in place.

Residents don’t believe they’ll ever get fixed because they live in a low income area.

“Penalizing me for being poor, now I got to fix my car driving on this road, and I don’t have enough money to do all that,” Peabody told KTXL-TV.

The city refused to comment on the pothole problem.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s