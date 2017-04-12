Columbus leaders meet to discuss heroin epidemic

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The heroin epidemic continues to plague Central Ohio, according to officials with OhioHealth and the Columbus Metropolitan Club. Wednesday afternoon, a panel of experts met to discuss how devastating heroin can be on families, people, and the community.

NBC4 spoke with a mother whose son lost his life to a heroin overdose. Hear her story on NBC4 at 5pm.

Featured panelists included Teresa Long, health commissioner for City of Columbus; Anahi Ortiz, Franklin County Coroner; James Davis, assistant chief for theColumbus Division of Fire; and Delaney Smith, medical director for the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County (ADAMH).

