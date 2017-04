COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a man wanted for a February murder has been arrested in Alabama.

Randy Lee Joseph Hunter Jr. was wanted on charges of murder and felonious assault for the Feb. 22 death of Lonnie Lambert, who was found shot in front of 955 Lilley Avenue. A second victim was taken to the hospital from that crime scene in stable condition.

Hunter was apprehended in Birmingham, Alabama and will be extradited back to Ohio.