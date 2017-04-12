Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Comedian Charlie Murphy has died after a battle with leukemia. He was 57 years old.

TMZ was first to report the news, saying Murphy died at a hospital in New York City. Publicist Domenick Nati also confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

The older brother of Eddie Murphy famously co-starred on the “Chappelle’s Show.” He also had roles on “Night at the Museum” and “Norbit.”

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

