Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Comedian Charlie Murphy has died after a battle with leukemia. He was 57 years old.
TMZ was first to report the news, saying Murphy died at a hospital in New York City. Publicist Domenick Nati also confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.
The older brother of Eddie Murphy famously co-starred on the “Chappelle’s Show.” He also had roles on “Night at the Museum” and “Norbit.”
