Couple linked to multiple thefts from gym lockers, police say

(Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus say they have linked two people to multiple thefts from gym lockers in the Columbus, Dublin and Westerville areas.

According to Columbus police, the couple has targeted LA fitness gyms, Premier at Sawmill and the Lifetime Fitness in Dublin.

Police say they likely stay at area motels between crimes.

Police have not identified the pair by name, since they have not yet been charged. However, police are looking for more possible victims.

If you think you have had items taken by either suspect, police urge you to call Columbus police at 614-645-2047.

