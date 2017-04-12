Despite child pornography charges Columbus chiropractor still seeing adult patients

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A central Ohio chiropractor set to face trial in May for child pornography charges is still seeing adult patients at his Columbus office.

Dr. David Ryan, 56, was indicted on child pornography charges by a Delaware County Grand Jury in February.

A patient of Ryan contacted NBC4 to report that was still seeing patients at his office.

According to court records, Ryan posted bond and was subject to several conditions, including not leaving the state of Ohio and not having any direct or indirect contact with minors.

Kelly Caudill, executive director of the Ohio State Chiropractic Board, said the board has the same agreement with Ryan regarding contact with minors.

Caudill said Ryan can’t “examine, diagnose, assume responsibility for care of, or treat any minor child under age 18.”

However, Ryan can still proceed as normal in working with adults.

The person who answered the phone at Dr. Ryan’s office on Cleveland Avenue confirmed Ryan is still seeing adult patients, but not minor patients.

Caudill said that if someone is convicted in a criminal case, discipline is not automatic. Instead, she said, the chiropractic board meets every other month and that it would have to go through the disciplinary process, which includes review of court records in any criminal case.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said Ryan’s case is still active. His trial is scheduled for May 9, 2017.