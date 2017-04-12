Driver leads police on LA pursuit

SAN GABRIEL, CA (WCMH) – A driver is leading police on a high-speed chase near Los Angeles.

The pursuit started around noon Wednesday on the south 110 freeway, according to KNBC.

Several cars have been struck by the driver in the chase, KNBC reported. The car has been clocked going as fast as 115mph.

It is not immediately clear what started the chase.

