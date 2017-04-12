East High School students recovering after eating drug-laced cookies

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Three East High School students are recovering after Columbus City Schools administrators said they ingested cookies laced with marijuana.

According to district leaders, the students became ill and lethargic, shortly after the school day ended on Tuesday.

Two of the students were taken from the school by their parents, while the third was treated by an EMS squad.

School officials said they identified a student who supplied the cookies, and they are working alongside the Columbus Police Department to identify others who may be involved.

The district is not commenting on potential discipline for the students.