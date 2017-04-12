Galloway man indicted on charges of selling drug that led to two fatal overdoses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on manslaughter charges after two people, who he allegedly sold drugs to, died from an overdose.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on September 14, 2015, Shawn W. Point, 30, sold Fentanyl to Nicholas Cline in Fairfield County who later died from an overdose of the drug. “One week later, a victim in Franklin County also died from the drugs sold by this man,” O’Brien said.

On September 21, 2015, Bexley Police were called to an apartment on Broad Street on the report of an unresponsive man due to a drug overdose. The victim, identified as Sean D. Herman, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Reports show Herman died from an acute intoxication by the combined effects of Fentanyl and Morphine.

The next day, officers were again dispatched to the same location on the report of another overdose, this time involving Herman’s girlfriend. She was transported to an area hospital after she was treated at the scene with Narcan.

Point has been indicted on several drug related counts including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.