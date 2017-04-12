IKEA announces date of Columbus store opening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Swedish retailer will be opening its doors at the Polaris location on June 7.

According to a release from IKEA, the store will open at 9am and customers can begin lining up Monday, June 5.

The store plans promotions to mark the opening, but none have been announced yet. Customers can check to learn about the promotions at IKEA.com

“We are thrilled by the excellent construction progress made to date, and believe we can complete the remaining milestones and interior build-up by early-June.  Besides furnishing our store, we also are focused on continuing recruitment and training of all the coworkers joining the IKEA family,” noted David Garcia, store manager of the future IKEA Columbus.  “We look forward to introducing Central Ohio customers to a whole new way of shopping for the home.”

The 354,000-square-foot future IKEA Columbus and its 1,200 parking spaces is being built on 33 acres at the northeastern corner of I-71 and Gemini Place.

This will be the second IKEA store in Ohio.

