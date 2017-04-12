In Marion County, battle against opiates seems ‘neverending’ for law enforcement

MARION CO., OH (WCMH) — Deputy Corey Galyk grew up in Marion. He’s been a sheriff’s deputy with the county for about 2 years.

“That’s probably one of the downfalls of working in the town that you’re from, when you go to a drug call they know you by first name,” Galyk says. “I’ve been on an overdose where the lady was laying in bed with her kid, I want to say (the kid) was 3 months old.”

NBC4 photojournalist Jon Edwards rode along with Galyk to see what daily life is like for a deputy in a county where heroin use seems to be, as Galyk puts it, “a neverending battle.”

“I do deal with a lot of people that have recovered and have gotten help,” he says. “But on the other hand I deal with just as many that are unfortunately at their worst time in it.”

Lt. Mike Wheeler, a 10-year veteran with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, works with the night crew.

“We had the blue drop heroin case in early 2015,” he said. “We had those overdoses. I was part of that investigation, I was in the drug unit at that time. And those were probably some of the most sleepless days I’ve had since I’ve been at the Sheriff’s office.”

Both day and night, deputy Galyk and Lt. Wheeler are just 2 of the many first responders fighting this battle every day.