Little Big Shots: A quad of karate kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s Little Big Shots will be heading to the national tournament in South Carolina this summer. But for now, they are perfecting their craft here in Central Ohio.

6-year-old Marlon Paige, 11 year-old Destiny Jennings, 12-year-old Myhalia Paige-Bruce and 13-year old Emmanuel Jennings all participate in karate at EJ’s Warrior Karate Academy. For all four of them, karate provides some discipline and an avenue to become better people as well.

For us, they did performed a kata and they are impressive! It takes a lot of focus and intensity to do it perfectly.

