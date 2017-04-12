Man accused of murdering mother and hiding body in apartment freezer

HONOLULU, HI (KHNL) Twenty-Six-year-old Yu Wei Gong was arrested by Honolulu police on Tuesday after they found remains in his freezer in his apartment.

Officials say they first received a report about Gong when he called the police telling them that he was suicidal.

He reportedly confessed about the body in the freezer. Police believe it may belong to Gong’s mother who has been missing for several weeks.

“Kind of spooky because when we got out of the elevator, there’s a police officer right there and the doors open to an apartment that’s never open…kind of eerie,” said Adam Cadorna, neighbor of victim.

