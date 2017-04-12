Man charged with murder of 81-year-old south Columbus resident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was found burning in front of a residence in south Columbus in March has been charged with the murder of 81-year-old Joseph McDowell.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:29am, Tuesday, March 28, emergency crews were called to 265 Southard Drive on the report of a man who was “on fire.”

When medics arrived on scene they found Ricky Skinner, 42 and Jamie Raines, 40 in front of the residence suffering from significant burns to portions of their bodies.

Both were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

After searching the residence firefighters found McDowell dead from an apparent homicide not related to the fire.

Police have now charged Skinner for murder in the death of McDowell, however, Skinner remains hospitalized and will be arrested when he is medical cleared.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.