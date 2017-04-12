MTV to revive ‘Fear Factor’ stunt competition series with Ludacris as host

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, Ludacris performs during the Madden Bowl XXII in San Francisco. Ludacris will host the revived stunt competition series Fear Factor," premiering May 30, 2017, on MTV. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Be very afraid. MTV says it is reviving the stunt competition series “Fear Factor.”

Ludacris will host the new series, which premieres May 30, MTV announced Wednesday.

The new “Fear Factor” promises to “hit on youth tension points” with challenges like “Roach-ella,” ”Trap Queen” and personal cellphone rescues at heights of over 100 feet. On each episode, contestants will pair up into four teams — whether siblings, roommates or best friends — to compete for $50,000 in cash.

MTV promises that contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors on the show.

“Fear Factor” originally aired on NBC from 2001-06.

