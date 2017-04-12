Nelsonville woman arrested on forgery, kidnapping charges

NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Nelsonville police have arrested a woman wanted on over a dozen forgery charges, police said Wednesday.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Margaret Darby, also known as Margie Reeves, of Nelsonville, at the GoMart gas station on Canal Street around 2:50pm.

Darby had been indicted in March by the Athens County Grand Jury. She faces the following charges: 13 counts of forgery, 2 counts of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person, 2 counts of kidnapping, theft, and identity fraud.