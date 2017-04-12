Plans to revamp North Market include 35-story mixed-use tower

By Published:
Ellen Caplin, of Columbus, left, buys a bag of apples from farmer Bill Thomas, of Philo, Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2004, at the North Market in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are big changes coming to the North Market in Columbus.

The city made an announcement at 10am Wednesday to unveil the plans to build a 35 story tower where the current market stands.

The plans call for a underground parking lot to replace the current surface lot. A large outdoor farmers market will then be built outside the building.

Inside the tower, the first two stories will be mixed use, filled with retail, restaurant, office, market space and a grand atrium.

The second two stories will be for additional parking. The rest of the building will mostly be residential, with some office space mixed in as well.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s