COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are big changes coming to the North Market in Columbus.

The city made an announcement at 10am Wednesday to unveil the plans to build a 35 story tower where the current market stands.

The plans call for a underground parking lot to replace the current surface lot. A large outdoor farmers market will then be built outside the building.

Inside the tower, the first two stories will be mixed use, filled with retail, restaurant, office, market space and a grand atrium.

The second two stories will be for additional parking. The rest of the building will mostly be residential, with some office space mixed in as well.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.