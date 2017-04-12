Playoffs mean a house divided for Central Ohio couple

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the first three years of Daniel and Katie Gantt’s marriage, hockey nights were relatively mild.

“It used to be not that much of an issue, just because the Blue Jackets were not that good,” says Dan, a lifelong Pittsburgh sports fan.

But now, in their fourth year of marriage, Dan’s Penguins and Katie’s Blue Jackets are meeting the Stanley Cup Playoffs and it’s causing quite a rivalry at home.

“We usually start out watching the game together, but I’d say by the end of it, it’s two separate TVs,” she says.

It’s all in fun and something they’ve grown used to. Dan has dealt with being a fan of Pittsburgh teams despite living in Ohio his entire life.

“Every story needs a bad guy and I’m more than happy to serve that role,” he says with a laugh. “It’s no fun sitting and everyone cheering for the same team.”

Dan’s Penguins won Game One on Wednesday night, but the two agree they’ll root for the other’s team once the series is settled.