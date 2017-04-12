Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus police say Ahmed Wurie was last seen getting dropped off by the school bus in the area of Sharon Woods Blvd. and Cardington Avenue around 2:45pm Wednesday.

Wurie is described as a black male standing four feet tall and weighing 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yell Adidas soccer style jacket, a black backpack and another red bag.

Anyone with information about the location of Ahmed Wurie is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.